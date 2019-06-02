Bradford Cricket League; Lightcliffe stun big guns Hanging Heaton

Lightcliffe excelled themselves in a superb run chase away to Hanging Heaton in the Bradford League’s top flight.

Their prospects of hitting back following two defeats the previous weekend looked remote when Heaton, the ECB National T20 champions. Black Sheep Yorkshire champions and Heavy Woollen Cup holders, posted 277-8.

Ex-Illingworth and Yorkshire player Gary Fellows showed the way with 51 at the top of the home order and Callum Bethel (47) and David Stiff (41) put bat to ball later on before falling to off spinner Josh Wheatley (4-86).

Lightcliffe, who started the day in the bottom two, looked unlikely to mount a challenge at 67-4 but Christian Silkstone (48) and David Knight (43) steadied the ship and then Yasir Abbas played a match-winning innings coming in at No 7.

Abbas hit 73 from 64 balls and he and Rob Burton (22 not out) got the 66 runs the visitors required off the final nine overs to claim a two-wicket win with two balls to spare.

Northowram Fields picked up a much-needed second win of the season in Championship Two with a 31-run success at home to third-placed Hunslet Nelson.

Young Australian amateur Billy Campbell made 59 off 47 balls as Northowram made 170 all out, Campbell eventually falling to left arm spinner Danny Cross (6-71).

Campbell followed up with a couple of slip catches as Nelson were dismissed for 139. Close-season recruit Hammy Shahzad (3-28), fit again after injury, got plenty of sideways movement in 15 excellent overs while Josh Bennett-Kear (3-41) returned to help clear up.

Brighouse’s bowlers struggled away to Great Preston, who won by eight wickets in the Conference.

The visitors must have been happy enough at tea, Tokir Bashir (41), Quadratullah Azizi (41) and Mohammad Altaf (39) helping them to 239-9.

Oliver Baron took 6-57 and followed up with 87 not out in a match-winning third wicket partnership of 159 with James Marston (83 not out) for the Leeds side.

Todmorden and Walsden both registered wins in the Lancashire League.

The Centre Vale side followed up the previous weekend’s victory at Rochdale with a six-wicket home success against Accrington.

The visitors subsided from 79-2 to 126 all out thanks to professional Alankara Silva (5-32), Matt Collins (3-26) and Chris Schofield (2-33). Only Keiren Grimshaw (42) and Tom Pettini (29) made an impact for Accrington.

Silva (40) and Bilal Abbas (57) threatened to knock off the runs, figuring in an 87-run opening stand. Raheem Kasser took three wickets as Tod slipped to 110-4 but Andrew Sutcliffe’s side reached their target with no further loss in the 35th over.

Walsden won a rain-hit game at Lowerhouse by nine wickets after chasing down their hosts’ 144-4.

Barkisland have climbed to ninth in the Huddersfield League’s Premiership after Matthew Weston and Luke Bridges starred in a successful run chase at Kirkburton.

Opener Weston made a classy 87 before edging one behind and Finch 61 not out as Barkisland surged past the home side’s 223 all out with six wickets to spare.

Finch was completing a good match after taking 3-25 earlier, his victims including home top scorers Toby Booth (77) and Javaid Ahmad (42).

Rastrick continued their fine start in the Championship with a comprehensive 156-run success over Almondbury at Round Hill.

There was an unbeaten century for skipper Jacob Waterson while fellow ex-Northowram Fields player Zafar Khan had his best match yet for the club.

Waterson batted throughout the innings with 102 not out and Khan, coming in at No 8, thrashed 78 off 59 balls as the home total spiralled up to 300-6.

Opening bowler Khan followed up with 6-32 and Asif Afridi took 3-28 as Almondbury were all out for 144 in reply.

Elland are seventh after beating visitors Lascelles Hall by 31 runs in a game of fluctuating fortunes at Hullen Edge.

Rhys Newman made 55 but Elland were in trouble at 106-7 before skipper Jack Hendy made 63 to lift the home total to 199 all out.

Hall batted solidly at the top of their order and looked set to mount a challenge at 123-3 but it had been slow going and they lost their last seven wickets for the addition of 45 runs.

There were three run outs and four more wickets for spinner Peter Dobson.