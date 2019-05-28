Bradford Cricket League: Lightcliffe in a spin

LIGHTCLIFFE suffered a second defeat in three days in the Bradford League yesterday when they were bowled out by visitors Woodlands for 60.

A seven-wicket defeat leaves them 11th of 12 teams in the Premier Division table.

They were inserted by the visitors in a game which started slightly late after rain. After two overs there was a further interruption, and when the players returned to the field there was time for only four deliveries before another downpour caused a long delay.

Surprisingly, there were no further delays, although the home side might have preferred a washout.

On a pitch where there was turn and bounce the Woodlands spinners were irrepressible.

Chris Brice is, season after season, the top spin bowler in the league, and his slow left-armers made early inroads as Lightcliffe slumped to 15 for five.

Thereafter it was the off-spin of Kez Ahmed which made short work of the Wakefield Road men.

Opening bat Shan Devraj, in his second game, showed good technique in surviving for 46 deliveries, while Ibrar Younis and Evan Edwards were the only other players to make double figures.

Woodlands are already well clear at the head of the league and, with dark clouds louring over St Matthew’s Church, they weren’t prepared to linger.

The heavy roller had subdued some of the devilment in the pitch and they lost only three wickets, all to Suleiman Khan, as they achieved victory in the 11th over.

Barkisland’s match at home to Broad Oak in the Huddersfield League’s top flight failed to start due to rain.