Yorkshire CGBA: Top job for Pilling

Hill Crest BC’s Richard Pilling will become the Yorkshire CGBA president in 12 months’ time.

Pilling was elected as vice-president at Saturday’s county AGM at Mirfield Old Bank BC and will take the chain of office from Alan Stephenson next February.

Pilling has been a member of the Yorkshire council for a decade. He is the current president of the Halifax League and is a past president of the Halifax Association.

He has been a member at Hill Crest for many years and a hard worker for the Sowerby Bridge club.

Keith Hatzer was made a life member of the county association at the AGM.

“It was a proud moment for me,” said the 59-year-old Hatzer, who lives at Greetland.

He has been a member of the Yorkshire council since 1990 and has had two stints as county president as well as managing Yorkshire’s senior men’s side over 11 years.

Hatzer, a past president of the Halifax Association, is still a member of the Halifax Association and Halifax League committees.

Fellow Hove Edge BC member Sheila Whiteley is the county’s safeguarding officer and she could have a busy year ahead.

That is because all of Yorkshire’s clubs must have a safeguarding officer in place by March 1 or will be fined £25, which rises in steps to £100 and a suspension from playing after a year.

The county body has a new chief executive in Alex Wolfenden from Dewsbury and the registrar is Steve Cochrane from Harrogate.

All clubs which come under the British CGBA’s umbrella will have to pay an extra £5 this year, irrespective of how many members they have.

A vote to raise the annual levy to £30 in 2019 and £35 in 2020 was recently passed by a majority of one vote.