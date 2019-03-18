Wins for Halifax ABC trio

Halifax Amateur Boxing Club notched three wins over two successive nights at shows in Rotherham and Kellingley.

Bradley Parkinson was one of two fighters from the Ladyship Mills club in action on the Brendan Ingles ABC bill in South Yorkshire and the 14-year-old was involved in a real tear up against Ben Hockings from the host club.

Both boxers gave everything and Parkinson showed real grit to earn a unanimous success.

Halifax ABC’s Dylan Daly, 11, boxed brilliantly and landed some great shots against Sheffield boxer Adam Abbas in a skills bout, which does not have a result.

Three boxers from the Halifax club were in action at the SYD club in Kellingley 24 hours later and there were successes for Joel Lincoln and Rhys Sanasy.

Lincoln, 13, was a unanimous winner against the home club’s Brad Booth, earning great praise from coach Jonny Maude who travelled with him.

Rising star Sanasy continued his busy spell when facing Marcus Whitam from Platinum ABC.

Sanasy won every round. The Bradford boxer fought bravely but didn’t have the skills to deal with his opponent.

Last up for Halifax was Lewis Parkinson against the White Rose ABC fighter Ajay Wright. Parkinson struggled with the fast pace set by his shorter opponent and lost every round.

Parkinson will have a quick chance to make amends on a Leeds show this week while Halifax ABC are building up to the their Martin Lewis Cup event on April 26.

The latter show raises money for Overgate Hospice at Elland. Tickets are on sale from club chief Mick Rowe (07870266002), who is also looking for sponsors.