Wilson and Coupe win big events

ELLAND-RAISED Graeme Wilson added to his extensive list of career titles with success in the Rastrick Classic on Sunday.

Thirteen county bowlers, who have represented Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Shropshire, Greater Manchester and North Lancs & Fylde, had won through and Wilson beat Chris Kelly by 21-15 in the final.

Heavy rain over the previous few days had caused severe flooding and put the climax to the event in doubt but the rain forecast for Sunday moved south and the finals went ahead on schedule.

A crowd of around 200 witnessed some excellent bowling which culminated in Wilson, who plays for Elland WMC and Lower Hopton, beating Thongsbridge’s Kelly.

Wilson received the prize money from Clive Wilkinson of main sponsors Marstons and said that he was delighted to add the Rastrick success to his CV after coming close on numerous previous attempts.

FINAL results - last 16: Jimmy Davison (Thongsbridge) 21 Mark Regan (Brighouse) 20, Paul Latham (Whitchurch) 21 Ashley Daykin (Thongsbridge) 20, Ashley Tattersley (Lower Hopton) 14 Callum Wraight (Shropshire) 21, Chris Kelly (Thongsbridge) 21 Craig Gant (Thongsbridge) 17, Darren Griffiths (Chadderton) 16 Jack Hargreaves (Hyde) 21, Steven Gilroy (Crossgates) 21 Aaron Harrison (Burnley) 11, Liam Griffin (Lower Hopton) 12 Gareth Coates (Halifax) 21, Joe Cranston (Crossgates) 8 Graeme Wilson (Lower Hopton) 21.

Quarter-finals: Davison 21 Latham 12 , Wraight 12 Kelly 21, Hargreaves 19 Gilroy 21, Coates 19 Wilson 21.

Semi-finals: Davison 14 Kelly 21, Gilroy 16 Wilson 21.

Simon Coupe (Preston) was an impressive winner of the £5,300 Brighouse Classic sponsored by Damart.

He took the title for a second time with a convincing 21-7 final win over Bradford’s Chris Mordue, a former Brighouse BC player.

Coupe played superbly throughout the evening, his toughest test coming against Stuart King (Bradford) in the semi-final, which he won 21-19.

Final results - last 16: Callum Wraight (Shrewsbury) 21 Tom Gasson (Hove Edge) 2, Andy Mitchell (Thornhill) 20 Ben Stapleton (Rochdale) 21, Greg Smith (Birmingham) 15 Tommy Johnstone (Poynton) 21, Chris Mordue (Bradford) 21 Wayne Ditchfield (Eccleston) 10, Elliot McGuinness (Birmingham) 21 Gerald Merry (Tarporley) 5, Ashley Daykin (Huddersfield) 10 Stuart King (Bradford) 21, Stuart Mort (Preston) 21 Jonny Wood (Crossgates) 14, Carl Fielding (Birmingham) 8 Simon Coupe (Preston) 21.

Quarter-finals: Wraight 20 Stapleton 21, Johnstone 12 Mordue 21, McGuinness 19 King 21, Mort 13 Coupe 21

Semi-finals: Stapleton 19 Mordue 21, King 19 Coupe 21.