Welsh opponent next for Waites

Scott Waites, who produced a spectacular finish to win his first round match at the BDO World Darts Championship, will discover his second round Lakeside opponent tonight.

Waites, a 3-1 winner over fifth seed Ross Montgomery yesterday afternoon, will next face the winner of the clash between 12th seed Dean Reynolds and fellow Welshman Chris Harris.

Twice-winner Waites, who works in Calderdale for Pennine Housing 2000, produced some quality darts when it mattered against Montgomery.

The opening two sets both went to a deciding leg and Waites made Montgomery pay for missing double top in both to take a 2-0 lead.

The Scotsman won the third set against the darts but Waites won the first two legs of the fourth set and then missed six chances to win the match.

Montgomery hit back to two legs each but made a slow start to the deciding leg and Waites had throws of 95, 177 and 137 before taking out 92 in two darts to seal victory.

The odds on Waites following up his 2013 and 2016 successes were trimmed from 20-1 to 16-1 after yesterday’s win.