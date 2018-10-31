Welsh and Waheed top averages

CHAMPIONS Northowram Fields had the leading batsman and departing club Norden the top bowler in the Halifax Sunday League this summer.

Kyle Welsh, 15, topped the Division One averages with 391 runs at an average of 97.75.

The wicketkeeper/batsman was one of numerous teenagers in a Fields side which won the Sunday League title for the first time.

Norden’s Sunday side are joining their firsts and seconds in the Lancashire League in 2019.

They have picked up one more trophy at the end of their successful spell via Mo Waheed, who took 20 wickets at 10.85 to win the bowling prize.

Blackley’s George Barton has won the Division One wicket keeping for the second season in succession.

One player who got even nearer to an average of 100 than Welsh was Scott Smith for Buttershaw St Paul’s in Division Three.

Three more runs would have done the trick for him as he finished on 99.25.

WINNERS - Batting - Div 1, Kyle Welsh (Northowram F) 391 runs-8 inns-4no-102*HS-97.75av. Div 2, Jordan Croft (Outlane) 466-9-3-77.60. Div 3, Scott Smith (Buttershaw SP) 397-7-3-101*-99.25. * = retired

Bowling - Div 1, Mo Waheed (Norden) 64 overs-5 maidens-217 runs-20 wkts-4-3 best-10.85 av. Div 2, No qualifier. Div 3, Muhammed Umar (Great PC) 80.4-23-267-28-9-2-9.53.

Wicketkeeping - Div 1: George Barton (Blackley) 9ct-4st-13 total. Div 2: Paul Jancweiz (Triangle) 10-0-10. Div 3: Charlie Barnes (Booth) 17-0-17.

Fielding - Div 1: Joshua Booth (Lightcliffe) 4.5. Div 2: Jamil Nasiri (Sowerby Bridge) 3. Div 3: Waqas Malik (Great Horton PC) 4.