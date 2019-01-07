Waites will face Veenstra next

Scott Waites launched his bid for a third BDO World Championship title with a comfortable 3-1 win over Jeffrey van Egdom at the Lakeside yesterday.

Waites, who works as a carpenter for Together Housing in Calderdale, had few scares against a competition debutant eyeing a giant-killing after a good season.

The 41-year-old, successful in 2013 and 2016, cruised through the first set 3-0. His Belgian opponent levelled matters but Waites dropped only two more legs in completing victory.

Waites hit eight 180s but will be looking to sharpen his finishing against eighth seed Richard Veenstra on Thursday. The Dutchman edged past Nigel Heydon 3-2, winning a sudden-death deciding set 6-5.

Although Waites is seeded nine for this year’s World Championship, he is a slight favourite for his second round contest and a 16-1 chance to win the whole event. Reigning champ Glen Durrant is a hot favourite at around 11-10.

Meanwhile, Waites has revealed that this could be his last Lakeside campaign. He is to take part in the PDC Q School and could finally make the switch to the other side of the sport, However, competition in Wigan will be fierce with around 800 players expected to take part.