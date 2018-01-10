Waites favourite against Reynolds

Scott Waites is a strong favourite to progress to the third round of the BDO World Championship at the Lakeside tonight.

The 40-year-old, who works for Pennine Housing 2000 in Calderdale, faces Welshman Dean Reynolds in this evening’s third match on Channel 4.

Twice-winner Waites impressed in his 3-1 first round win over fifth seed Ross Montgomery on Sunday.

Reynolds won by the same score against his countryman Chris Harris on Monday but the standard was low for much of the contest.

Waites is a general 2-5 shot for tonight’s contest and his odds to win a third world title have shortened to 14-1 following the exit of third seed Jamie Hughes, beaten 3-2 by German qualifier Michael Unterbuchner.