Union juniors third at Headingley

THE Halifax-Huddersfield Union juniors were unable to make it a double in the Yorkshire Inter-District Union’s 34th Junior Team Championship at Headingley Golf Club.

They finished third of the eight teams behind comfortable winners Sheffield, having already won the league title for the first time.

Teams had six players and Sheffield led by one shot from York after the morning round with Halifax-Huddersfield a further six back.

York fell away into fourth place after lunch and East Riding stormed through into second spot. finishing 13 shots behind Sheffield with Halifax-Huddersfield four further back.

James Edwards was Halifax-Huddersfield’s star performer with rounds of 72 and 73 while East Riding’s Lewis Hunt had the best 36 hole score after rounds of 69 and 72.

Result: 1, Sheffield 450-452-902; 2, East Riding 461-454-915; 3, Halifax-Huddersfield 457-462-919 (M Holden 78-77, L Eccles 74-78, B Walker 78-81, H Mowl 77-74, I Turner 78-79, J Edwards 72-73); 4, York 451-469-920; 5, Leeds 464-463-927; 6, Bradford 467-463-930; 7, Harrogate 495-467-962; 8, Teesside NR-475-NR.