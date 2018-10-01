Trophy win for Tony and Julie

Hill Crest BC held their annual member and guest event with 32 mixed pairs competing for the ABV Wholesalers-sponsored Jack Tonge Memorial Trophy.

The winners were Tony Clissitt and Julie Best, who defeated Maria Lodge and Mark Holden by 15-6 in the final.

The winners had beaten Geoff Jaskolski and Joan Collins 15-12 in the semi-final, whilst the runners-up had overcome Mark Cartwright and Tammy Guide-Nye 15-4.

Hill Crest president John Farrell presented the prizes on behalf of the sponsors.

Quarter final scores: M Barron/J Smith 8 M Lodge/M Holden 15, M Cartwright/T Guide-Nye 15 R & E Pilling 11, G Jaskolski/J Collins 15 Mgt Holt/B Hildred 12, T Clissitt/J Best 15 K Lund/C Austin 1.