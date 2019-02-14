Todmorden CC: ex-England ace to play as amateur

Actions from the game, Todmorden v Rochdale, at Todmorden CC. Pictured is Chris Schofield
Actions from the game, Todmorden v Rochdale, at Todmorden CC. Pictured is Chris Schofield

Todmorden CC have confirmed that last year’s pro Chris Schofield is staying at the club and will play as an amateur in the 2019 Lancashire League season.

Ex-England batsman and slow bowler Schofield has junior coaching duties at the Centre Vale club and his retention is a major boost to Tod, whose late efforts last season earned them a place in the top section of a new two-division set-up this summer.

Schofield was hampered by a broken finger in 2018 but still scored 822 runs at an average of 58.71 and took 12 wickets at 27.16.

Tod are one of only three clubs across both divisions - East Lancs and Nelson are the others - who are yet to announce the signing of a professional for 2019.

However, Todmorden captain Andrew Sutcliffe revealed that the club was awaiting a signed contract back from a professional for this season.