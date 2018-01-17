Thumbs up for Sunday applicants

Officials of the Spenser Wilson Halifax League have today confirmed which teams will play in which divisions next season.

There are no major surprises following the losses of Jer Lane to the Bradford League and Shelf, who have made the short trip to move in with Northowram Hedge Top after both clubs were struggling for players.

Bradley and Colnebridge, who only fielded one team in 2017, in the second teams’ competition, have attracted enough recruits to have two sides this summer.

The applications from Shelf Northowram Hedge Top and Slaithwaite to join the Sunday League have been approved by the other clubs.

However, Mount have dropped out, leaving Division Three with an odd number of clubs at the moment.

The 2018 fixtures are expected to be released shortly.

Premier Division (22 matches): Booth, Copley, Cullingworth, Mytholmroyd, Oxenhope, Shelf Northowram Hedge Top, SBCI, Sowerby St Peter’s, Southowram, Thornton, Triangle, Warley

First Division (21 matches): Blackley, Bradshaw, Bridgeholme, Great Horton Park Chapel, Illingworth St Mary’s, Sowerby Bridge, Queensbury, Stones.

Second Division (22 matches): Bradley & Colnebridge, Clayton, Greetland, Leymoor, Low Moor Holy Trinity, Luddenden Foot, Mount, Old Town, Outlane, Upper Hopton

Premier Division seconds (22 matches): Blackley, Booth, Bridgeholme, Copley, Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge, SBCI, Sowerby St Peter’s, Thornton, Triangle, Upper Hopton, Warley.

First Division seconds (21 matches): Great Horton Park Chapel, Mount, Shelf Northowram Hedge Top, Oxenhope, Queensbury, Southowram, Stones, Outlane.

Second Division second: (18 matches): Bradley & Colnebridge, Bradshaw, Clayton, Cullingworth, Illingworth St Mary’s, Leymoor, Low Moor Holy Trinity, Luddenden Foot, Old Town.

Sunday League - Division One (14 matches plus Rod Warhurst Cup): Almondbury Wesleyans, Barkisland, Blackley, Copley, Lightcliffe, Mytholmroyd, Norden, Northowram Fields.

Division Two (14 matches plus Rod Warhurst Cup): Bridgeholme, Illingworth St Mary’s, Luddenden Foot, Rastrick, Sowerby Bridge, SBCI, Thornton, Triangle.

Division Three (18 matches): Birkby Rose Hill, Booth, Bradshaw, Great Horton Park Chapel, Outlane, Queensbury, Shelf Northowram Hedge Top, Slaithwaite, Stones.