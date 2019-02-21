Still time to sign up for Tour de Calderdale in aid of Overgate Hospice

Calderdale cyclists are being invited to sign up for a brand new event to raise money for Overgate Hospice.

The Overgate Hospice Tour De Calderdale is a cycle sportive that takes in some of the best scenery Yorkshire has to offer.

The event will start and finish at the hospice on Hullen Edge Road, Elland, and will take on some of the most notorious climbs in the country - Cote de Shibden, Cote de Cragg Vale and Cote de Ripponden.

There are two routes to choose from, a 50 mile route and a 70 mile route and the event is open to experienced cyclists over the age of 18.

The event will take place on Sunday, 3 March, starting at 7am.

For more information and to book a place, visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk