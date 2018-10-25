Seven batsmen top 1,000 runs

BATSMEN made the most of the excellent summer weather in the Spenser Wilson Halifax League this year, a record seven of them topping 1,000 runs.

Three of the players came from the same club, Triangle, but it was a fourth player from the Grassy Bottom outfit that topped the Premier Division averages.

The long-awaited figures have been released and the players who reached the magical four-figure mark in the Premier Division first teams competition were Triangle skipper Christian Silkstone (1401), his teammate Chris Metcalf (1066), Copley’s Oliver Thorpe (1070) and Thornton’s Josh Hutchinson (1014).

Illingworth’s Dan Murfet scored 1009 runs in the First Division and Mount’s Mahmad Gheewala piled up 1055 in the Second Division while, unusually, there was a 1000-run man in the second teams’competition, Triangle’s Tony Sykes (1211).

The Premier Division first team averages were topped by Triangle’s Carl Fletcher (78.20), who edged out Hutchinson (78.00).

Batsmen didn’t have it all their own way, though, with Martin Schofield of Sowery St Peter’s taking 72 wickets in the top flight. The long-serving workhorse bowled 277.2 overs and topped the averages with 13.94.

