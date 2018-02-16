Setbacks for Halifax teams

Back to back defeats have dashed Halifax Ladies’ slim hopes of catching Boston Spa at the top of North Two South East.

Their hold on second place is now under threat after Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat against Leeds Ladies, following the 3-1 setback at Huddersfield Dragons.

An end to end opening featured some good build up play from Ruth Prosser, Katie Love and Michaela Holroyde. Leeds also threatened but some good saves from Cassie Barker kept them out. Halifax went 1-0 down midway through the first half after a good team goal from Leeds.

Halifax drew level before half time when Louise Evans pounced after the ball hit a post and slotted into an empty net after some great play from Danielle O’Neill.

In the second half Halifax were hoping to capitalise on good runs from Dani Parker, Dani O’Neill and Holroyde.They had several short corners but were unable to take their chances.

Leeds took the lead through another well taken goal in the last 20 minutes.

Halifax will be hoping for an improved performance and more goals this weekend with a double header against Rotherham and Doncaster.

HALIFAX’S MEN’S firsts suffered a heavy defeat to title-gunning opponents for the second successive Saturday, losing 10-1 away to Bradford.

Their hosts, like Adel the previous week, boasted a 100 per cent record and Halifax, while boosted by the return of skipper Michael Jones, were still without key players.

Both teams started brightly and there were chances at each end before Bradford broke the deadlock with a scuffed shot from a tight angle that squirmed under keeper Matthew Breton for a simple tap in at the far post.

Two further goals from scrambles followed, leaving Halifax frustrated to be 3-0 down despite being firmly in the game.

Halifax created good chances with great interplay between Jones and fellow midfielders Rob Amos and Olly James. The Bradford keeper saved well from Jones and Elliot Bullick. Jones’s drag flick at a penalty corner looked destined for the top corner but was spectacularly cleared off the line.

Halifax were hit by two counter attacks and went into half-time 5-0 down.

The visitors then took the game to Bradford with great hockey. The pressure mounted and after winning a number of penalty corners, Jones fired a low shot into the net to get Halifax on the scoreboard.

Good play from Amos, Jones and Bullick created chances but the goals would not come and at the other end Bradford were clinical, scoring on their counter attacks and with a couple of penalty corner routines.

Jones thought he had scored a second but it was rightly disallowed for striking with the wrong side of his stick.

Halifax, with games in hand, now have a run of home games, starting against fourth-placed Harrogate.

More hockey reports on Friday’s ‘Courier’