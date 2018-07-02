Schnacke leads Fixby to victory

Mytholmroyd’s Aaron Schnacke spurred Huddersfield GC to success in yesterday’s Halifax-Huddersfield Union Scratch Team Championship at Willow Valley.

Schnacke, the former West End greenkeeper who has flirted with the professional ranks, had the best round of the day, a 72, in difficult conditions.

The decision to reduce the competition to 18 holes is sure to come up for further debate but it prevented yesterday’s event becoming a real marathon with some rounds taking more than five hours.

The firm conditions led to some high scores but the Fixby trio of Schnacke, former Willow Valley player Tom Calvert and Josh Morton had no such problems and won by 12 shots from Halifax, who were represented by Mark Birkett, Jamie Smith and Clive Crawshaw.

Result - best gross: 1, Huddersfield 220 (Aaron Schnacke 72, Tom Calvert 73, Josh Morton 75); 2, Halifax 232 (Mark Birkett 73, Jamie Smith 76, Clive Crawshaw 83).

Best nett: 1, Meltham 223 (Graeme Mclean 71, Josh Mcaspurn 76, Tom Hunt 76).

The Halifax-Huddersfield Union’s junior side took another step towards winning the Yorkshire Inter-District League title for the first time ever with a 19-17 win over Crosland Heath yesterday.

They were making it five wins out of five this season in a competition which was launched in 2003.

Halifax-Huddersfield still have two tricky hurdles to overcome with a match against East Riding at Hornsea on July 15 followed by a trip to Ripon City to play Harrogate seven days later.