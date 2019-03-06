Sandland pleased with ‘away’ draw

HALIFAX heavyweight Josh Sandland was delighted with his performance in his first fight for 17 months at the weekend but disappointed to have to settle for a draw against Ellis Machin in Nottingham.

Machin, nicknamed “The Machine”, had won his two previous pro fights and had been sparring with some of the top heavyweights in the country.

He was the probable favourite in front of a home crowd at the Britannia Hotel in the midlands but Sandland, who was ranked in the top 10 in Britain before an injury, matched him.

“I felt I should have got the decision but a draw away from home is good,” said Sandland, who trains at Chris Aston’s gym in Linthwaite.

The 26-year-old, who lives at Shay Lane, returns to the gym this week and hopes to have another fight in around six weeks’ time as he bids to push for an England title shot.

Sandland was a rugby league prop before switching his attentions to boxing. He was an amateur at King Cross Park and Siddal before joining pro clubs Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves and having a stint playing in Australia.

His career boxing record now reads two wins, one draw and one defeat.