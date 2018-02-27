Robinson wins thrilling finale

Halifax Boxing Club’s second show of the season last Friday was another sell-out with plenty of success for the host club.

The 18-fight bill included three junior semi-final bouts which the Yorkshire ABA had asked Mick Rowe’s club to host.

There was plenty of success and drama involving host club boxers.

Halifax’s Oliver Robinson gained a split decision verdict over Yorkshire champion Josh Wisher in the climax to the evening while rising star Daniel Finchett suffered a broken elbow throwing a punch and had to retire from his fight.

Head coach Rowe said: “All the Halifax boys looked fantastic and held their own at every level. Many were having their first bouts and the crowd gave them great support.”

Dylan Daly had his first skills bout, a learning contest which doesn’t have a result.

Beau Morrison, 12, was a unanimous winner of his first bout against Callum Thompson of Eastburn ABC. He also took the junior fighter of the night award.

Joe Hinchcliffe dominated his 30kg bout against the much taller Mohammed Feroze from Lions ABC.

Daniel Stockton, 13, beat Jibran Khan from Doncaster Plantworks ABC. His work rate was too much for his taller opponent.

Halifax’s Joe McLoughin (15, 90kg) had a great skills bout with Jack Wilkinson from the Camp Detox club in Leeds. The referee asked McLoughin to pull the power from his punches on a couple of occasions but both fighters did well.

Finchett injured himself throwing a jab in the first round.

The Halifax fighter tried to carry on one-handed and bust his opponent’s nose with a straight right. However, the referee had seen the injury and took Finchett to his corner before the fight was stopped.

Rhys Sanasy, 15, another rising star, smashed his way to victory over Cameron Connelly from Bridlington with a thrilling performance .

Halifax’s Uzar Mahmood won every round of his first fight and looked a good prospect.

The final bout and main event of the evening had the spectators on their feet.

Robinson was having his first fight for 12 months and had a great first round against Wisher from the Camp Detox club.

He let it slip a little in the second and Wisher came back. It was toe to toe action in the third with both boxers giving everything and Robinson shaded the verdict.

Rowe said: “Oliver did really well to stay composed and earn a win over a good opponent.”

Halifax’s last show this season is the Martin Lewis Cup charity show for Overgate on April 27. Tickets will be on sale in April.