Red Hot Toddy: Big field expected

Todmorden Harriers host their annual Red Hot Toddy road race on Sunday.

Organisers will be hoping to at least match last year’s entry of 247 for the town’s big race of the year.

John Raho of Holcombe Harriers was first home 12 months ago with Matt Flanaghan fifth for the host club. The first woman was Halifax Harriers’ April Caufield in 23rd overall.

Registration is at Todmorden Cricket Club (Burnley Rd, Todmorden OL14 7BS), with the 10k race starting in Centre Vale Park, Todmorden at 11am.

There is also a one mile fun run starting at 10.15am around Centre Vale park.

Calder Valley FR’s Holly Page was first lady and fourth overall in 53:47 at the Lad’s Leap six mile race with 1700ft of climbing in the Peak District on Saturday.

Page’s clubmate Mark Burton was second and first vet in 52:53.

Five Stainland Lions took part in the race from Crowden campsite in Derbyshire.

Damian Pearson was first Lion back, which puts him at the top of leader board in the Lions’ new fell running championship.

The next counter in the competition will be the Category B Heptonstall fell race on March 24.

Stainland Lions times: Damien Pearson 1:09:38, David Culpan 1:11:42, Martin O’Brien 1:12:11, Paul Patrick 1:17:36, Aileen Baldwin 1:21:07.

