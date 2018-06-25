Radcliffe in unstoppable form

Actions from the Hx Assoc Men's Merit, at Hipperholme BC. Pictured is Danny Radcliffe
Actions from the Hx Assoc Men's Merit, at Hipperholme BC. Pictured is Danny Radcliffe

Danny Radcliffe won the Halifax League Merit sponsored by Briggs Priestley Engravers at Elland WMC on Sunday. He defeated Trevor Hargreaves by 21-4 in the final.

Both finalists were affected by the failure of three qualifiers to turn up, both going straight into the quarter-finals.

Radcliffe began with a 21-7 victory over David Hemsley. In a game of two halves he found himself trailing by 17-10 against Clive Austin but then finished with a break of 11 to run out.

Hargreaves faced a similar situation in his quarter-final against David Ryding. Ryding opened with a break of five and extended his lead toseven points at 17-10 but scored only one more single as Hargreaves finished strongly.

In his semi-final, against Tony Bannister, Hargreaves was behind by 3-4 but went ahead with break of 10. He went on to reach all-but with Bannister on 7 but had to hold off a late fight back his opponent who reached 16 before Hargreaves managed to get that vital single .

In the final, Radcliffe dominated from the start. He opened with a break of six and finished with a break of nine to claim the Wilkinson Sword Trophy by 21-4.

First round scores: D.Radclffe w/o v M.Grace, D.Hemsley 21 J.Williamson 18, K.Bannister 11 J.Hamer 21, N.Slattery 20 C.Austin 21, D.Ryding 21 S.Bridges 15, T. Hargreaves w/o v P.Holroyd, A.Gallagher 7 T.Bannister 21, G. Bradford w/o v S.King.

Quarter-finals: Radcliffe 21 Hemsley 7, Hamer 12 Austin 21, Ryding 18 Hagreaves 21, Bannister 21 Bradford 6.