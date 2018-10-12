Pennine Bowling Club move to indoor season in Leeds

The 2018 season for the Pennine Bowling Club for the visually impaired is fast coming to a close.

The club, based at Wellhome Park in Brighouse, played their last outdoor match against Bedale last week, triumphing 47-35.

They have already moved to indoor bowls at the John Charles Centre in Leeds, where they will now play every Tuesday from 12pm - 2pm.

There are 19 visually impaired bowlers who, along with eight helpers are able to continue bowling for 12 months of the year.

Club secretary John Palmer says that the the Pennine Bowlers are always looking for more visually impaired players to join the team.

“It’s one of the few sports visually impaired people can do and it proved a lifeline for me when I had to give up crown green bowling because of my sight,” he said.

“We welcome people of all abilities, male or female, and whether they’ve bowled before or not.”

The club hire a mini-bus to transport their bowlers to and from Leeds, meaning cost is kept to a minimum for those who wish to take part.

Palmer continued: “We often hold events to raise money and we are a self-sufficient club but funding is something we need.

“It was set up around 25 years ago and we have 19 members, alongside helpers who can tell us where our woods ends up.”

In September the club was filmed by Creative Activities for an upcoming video with Disability England.

Pennine club member, Leanne Donegan was interviewed and she explained the benefits that joining Pennine Bowling Club has brought her. The aim of the video is to highlight the advantages that partaking in sport can bring to people.

Palmer added: “Bowling is an excellent form of exercise and the social side is brilliant.”

For more information about the Pennine Bowling Club for the visually impaired, contact club secretary John Palmer on 01422 321771.

Alternatively, contact match organiser Bob Booth on 01484 687741.