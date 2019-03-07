Parker hat-trick in Halifax win

Halifax Ladies continued to get back on track in the Northern Women’s League with a 4-1 home success against a feisty Kingston upon Hull team.

They are fourth in Division Two South East with three games left after a hat-trick from skipper Dani Parker and one goal from Michaela Holroyde gave them victory.

Amy March showed grit and determination throughout to be player of the match.

Halifax got off to a great start and the only disappointment was that they couldn’t keep a clean sheet, Hull scoring from a short corner in the first half.

Halifax made some good connections up the flanks and distributed the ball well from the middle in the second half.

Halifax travel to second-placed Boston Spa on Saturday.

Halifax’s men have still only registered two wins in the Yorkshire Premier this season after a 4-0 defeat in the derby game away to mid-table Huddersfield Dragons at Lockwood Park.

The next-to-bottom side will hope to do better at home to sixth-placed Wakefield seconds at Park Lane High School, Exley this weekend.

