Parker fires Halifax to victory

HALIFAX Ladies firsts gave a much improved performance and got back to winning ways in North Two South East with a 4-1 home win over Sheffield University Bankers.

Danni Parker scored all four goals, three from assists by Michaela Holroyd, but defender Leah Kalter was player of the match.

Halifax started the game in a much more aggressive fashion than recent weeks, a fantastic through ball from Holroyd setting up Parker to open the scoring inside five minutes.

Sheffield pressure was resisted by Katie Love, Nat Tyson, Regan Midgley, Emma Cavalier and Kalter and Halifax doubled their lead shortly before half time when Holroyd and Parker combined again.

In the second half Cassie Barker made some superb saves but was unable to stop a questionable effort in the air which got Sheffield back in it at 2-1.

Emma Cavalier made a diving clearance off the line to keep Halifax ahead before Parker deflected an Emma Cavalier strike from a short corner into the top corner of the goal.

Holroyde then fed Parker for a further goal as Halifax retained second place.

More hockey reports and pictures in Friday’s ‘Courier’