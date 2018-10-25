Page and Stott win at Valley

EIGHTY EIGHT players took part in Wednesday’s Huddersfield, Halifax and District Ladies Winter Alliance at Willow Valley Golf Club.

Conditions were bright but a blustery wind and a difficult course resulted in low scoring.

The winners were the host club’s Denise Page and Wendy Stott from Marsden with 33 points.

Sue Holdsworth and Sarah Wickens of Lightcliffe were the runners-up with 30 points, beating Carol Walker and Rachel Lockwood from Meltham on countback.

WEST END Golf Club will host the Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance season next Tuesday.

The previous events have been at Bradley Park, Meltham and Dewsbury.

Organiser Trevor Williams is pleased with a field of 41 pairs and the home club’s Darren Arber is among seven professionals due to take part.

The first players are out at 8.30 and the final pairs at noon.