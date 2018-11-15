Ogden players show the way

Home club players were dominant in the am-am section when Halifax hosted the last Halifax, Huddersfield and District Alliance meeting of the year on Tuesday.

Low-handicap players were to the fore in quite difficult conditions and two Ogden pairs had the best scores of the day.

Plus one handicapper Jamie Smith gave a reminder of his considerable talents alongside six-handicapper John Jennings to take top honours.

They shot 10 birdies to notch 43 points, beating clubmates Michael Allison (3) and Oliver Allison (19), who had five birdies and a gross eagle on the first hole, by one point.

Michael Allison is a past professional at Halifax and has recently joined the club as an amateur.

A shot further back in third were Halifax’s Mark Birkett (1) and Bradley Hall’s Chris Lander (2) on 41 points.

Dewsbury’s experienced pro Nigel Hirst won his second Alliance of the season, this time with Jonathan Binns (4), with 40 points.

Tied in second place in the pro-am section were Dave Delaney, another ex-Ogden pro, and Andy Whitworth (1) of Bradley Hall and Toby Garrett and Richard Hanson (5) of Crosland Heath on 39 points.

The Ogden course has recovered well from the summer’s drought and was complimented by the players for its fine condition.

The morning saw sunshine and blustery showers. The weather in the afternoon was dry and sunny although late cloud brought the temperature down. The wind was strong but moderated as the day progressed.

The next Alliance is at Elland Golf Club on Tuesday, February 5.

Pro-am: 1, N.P.Hirst Pro & J.Binns 4 (Dewsbury) 40 pts; 2, D.Delaney Pro & A.Whitworth 1 (Bradley Hall) 39; 2, T.Garrett Pro & R.Hanson 5 (Crosland Heath) 39; 4, T.Wild Pro & G.Ward 10 (Bradley Park) 38; 4, T.Pollard Pro & M.Appleyard 7 (Bradley Hall) 38; 6, R.Lambert Pro & R.Burgin 12 (Crosland Heath) 37; 7, J.Dix Pro & M.Godfrey 3 (West End) 36; 8, S.Race Pro & J.Wozniak 7 (Meltham) 34; 9, D.Arber Pro & C.Hoesli 12 (West End) 32; 10, K.Gaskell Pro & R.Robinson 13 (Crosland Heath) 31.

Am-am: 1, J.Smith -1 & J.Jennings 6 ((Halifax)) 43; 2, M.Allison 3 & O.Allison 19 ((Halifax)) 42; 3, M.Birkett 1 & C.Lander 2 ((Halifax/Bradley Hall) 41; 4, O.Shaw 4 & O.Hague 11 (Crosland Heath/Bradley Hall) 40; 4, T.Kent 7 & S.Hopkinson 8 (Bradley Hall) 40; 4, P.O’Flynn 12 & E.Casper 10 (Outlane) 40; 7, R.Berry 12 & J.Garlick 7 (Meltham) 39; 7, C.Moorhouse 10 & A.Lawton 8 (Crosland Heath) 39; 9, A.Kendall 23 & S.Ruta 9 (Longley Park) 38; 9, S.Spencer 16 & G.Quinn 13 (Outlane) 38; 9, D.Cooper 11 & M.Lockwood 15 (Outlane) 38; 9, B.Cassidy 11 & M.Atkinson 11 (Outlanel) 38; 9, G.Hollingdrake 6 & B.Tupman 3 (Bradley Park/Ind.Huddersfield) 38; 14, P.Newey 17 & M.Dempsey 11 Ind.Huddersfield 37; 14, J.Lawton 4 & S.Beeby 5 (Outlanel) 37; 16, P.Reynolds 15 & D.Knapton 15 (Outlanel) 36; 16, J.Clay 12 & J.Green 15 (Crosland Heath) 36; 16, C.L’Estrange 11 & P.Heywood 10 (Crosland Heath) 36; 16, R.T.Owen 11 & R.Gledhill 11 (Crosland Heath) 36; 16, N.Bolam 9 & Z.Sydor 9 (Ind.Huddersfield) 36; 16, R.Morris 8 & J.Harrison 16 (Crosland Heath) 36; 22, E.Pearson 16 & M.Clark 18 (Crosland Heath) 35; 22, J.Button 7 & M.Hampson 8 (Ind.Huddersfield/Dewsbury) 35; 24, D.Smith 20 & D.Delooze 19 (Crosland Heath) 34; 25, P.Caldwell 10 & S.Sandie 5 (Bradley Hall) 33; 26, P.Smith 19 & N.Witty 16 (Bradley Park/Dewsbury) 32; 26, M.McGrath 13 & T.Durham 18 (Dewsbury) 32; 26, J.Smith 13 & A.Mellor 13 (Longley Park/Outlanel) 32; 29, A.Hirst 15 & M.Riley 14 (Bradley Hall) 31; 30, M.Simmons 24 & K.Bruce 23 (Marsden) 25.