Max in running for top award

Halifax track ace Max Burgin has been short listed for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

The 16-year-old from Well Head near the town centre is one of 10 rising stars hoping to take the honour. The winner will be announced at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards this Sunday.

Halifax Harriers member Burgin, who is coached by his grandad Brian and dad Ian at Spring Hall, has had a superb season at 800 metres.

His successes have included winning the European Under-18 title, and clocking a world best time for a 15-year-old of 1:47.50 at the BMC Grand Prix in Stretford.

The Crossley Heath School pupil is the British under-17 record holder for the distance. He won the English title in that age group this year and also the UK School Games crown.

Burgin’s rivals for the Young Sports Personality honour are fellow athlete Kare Adenegan, Freya Anderson (swimming), James Bowen (horse racing), Jack Draper (tennis), Georgia-Mae Fenton (gymnastics), Anna Hursey (table tennis), Georgia Roche (rugby league), Ryan Sessegnon (football), Maisie Summers-Newton (Para-swimming).

Past winners of the prize include Ellie Simmonds, Wayne Rooney, Tom Daley and Andy Murray.