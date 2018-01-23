Long-serving pro to retire

David Chapman, one of the longest serving professionals in the Halifax-Huddersfield Union, is to retire after 30 years at Outlane

He will leave his post at “The Slack“ next month having endeared himself to the members with his cheerful, outgoing personality and helpful manner.

“Chappie” began his career at Longley Park as assistant to Peter Booth before the pair moved to Whitby Golf Club for a short period.

He then returned to this area and joined Peter Booth at Halifax Bradley Hall as assistant before moving back to Longley Park in 1982 as professional for five years.

In 1987 he got the Outlane post and in his time at the club he was President of the Huddersfield and Halifax Alliance, having had several years of success in their winter competitions.

He has a fine reputation for teaching and has devoted much time in recent years to developing the junior talent at Outlane.

Outlane junior organiser Bob Hazelden, who is celebrating 32 years in his position, said: “David has made my job a lot easier by teaching our juniors from a young age with his clinics on a Saturday morning.

“This is definitely the reason behind our success in junior golf in recent years.“

Before dedicating his time to golf, Chapman was an accomplished footballer with Huddersfield Town boys and he is also a proficient snooker player.

After clocking up 25 years at the club Chapman staged his own Professionals Weekend and that has proved to be very well supported annual event.

Present Captain Brian Moroney and President Stuart Eastwood said that the club had been very fortunate to have had such a likeable and knowledgeable professional.

Chapman is looking forward to spending more time with Pam, his wife of 32 years, who he said had given him strong support throughout his career.

The club is staging a retirement event for the couple on Saturday, February 3 with entertainment.