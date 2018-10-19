Last-quarter fight back earns Calderdale a draw

Calderdale firsts showed real strength of character to earn a 35-35 draw in the second game of their Super League campaign.

Bradford took an early lead before strong defence from Sue Seymour, player of the match Emily Woodworth and Caz Berry gained turnovers and helped send the ball down court for shooters Megan Kennedy and Roxy Rothery to convert. The first quarter finished 10-10.

The teams traded goals with some great movement in the shooting circle from Rothery and confident feeds from Sarah Heaton and Megan Woodworth. In the last few minutes Bradford gained a turn over to take a 21-19 half-time lead.

Captain Megan Kennedy took herself off, moved Rothery to goal shooter and brought on Abbie Wadsworth at goal attack. Bradford edged 30-24 ahead as Calderdale adjusted to their new partnerships.

Kennedy mixed it up again for the final quarter, moving Megan Woodworth to wing defence, Heaton to centre, Carolyne Baldwin to wing attack and Kennedy back to goal shooter.

Woodworth and Seymour gained some interceptions and Bradford’s goal shooter had the odd miss, Woodworth coming away with the rebound. That enabled Calderdale to storm back, Baldwin and Heaton providing some great feeds to the shooters as it finished all square.

