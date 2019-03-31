Ladies Alliance: Home comforts

Home club players cleaned up the prizes in the latest Huddersfield & Halifax Ladies Winter Alliance, played at Meltham Golf Club on Wednesday.

There was a great turnout of 92 players for an 18 hole greensome competition. The weather was dry but chilly.

Two pairs finished clear on 44 points, Rachel Lockwood and Nicola Hair taking first place on count back from Pat Smith and Sarah Ross.

Third place went to Debbie Berry and Kate Wadsworth, also on count back, from Pauline Hazelden and Stephanie Charlesworth, after both pairs had scored 40 points.