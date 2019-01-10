Karate club’s fine new HQ

An exciting new chapter in the life of karate club Shugyou Karate Do began recently when they opened the door of their new dojo following their move to Dean Clough Mills, Halifax.

The club, which was established in May, 2012, has moved from a second floor unit at Holdsworth Mills on the other side of town.

It has given a new lease of life to the previously derelict ground floor of the former band room by turning it into a fully matted dojo including a comfortable reception area, two changing rooms and a toilet with disabled access.

The hard work of some of the 100-plus members in painting and cleaning is already paying rich dividends with newcomers arriving at the club, six in the first week.

Senior instructor Sensei Nick Broadbent said it was a great move for the club which was now able to offer a vast array of classes for all ages and abilities.

That included beginners, ninjas for the under-sixes and advanced and squad training for those wanting to compete.

Broadbent added: “It is great to see our current members in our new home but we are all looking forward to welcoming new members into our karate club.”

Jeremy Hall, the managing director of Dean Clough Ltd, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nick and his club to Dean Clough. His new dojo is fantastic and is a great addition to the site. I’m sure the club will be a great success.”

Broadbent is offering two weeks of free beginners classes for those wishing to try the sport.

There are four beginners classes every week and a 15 per cent discount for Dean Clough workers and their families.