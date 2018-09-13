Irfan beats brother in final

Irfan Khalid won the Slazenger Calderdale League Men’s Single title at Queens Sports Club in Halifax.

The event was one of a number of finals taking place as the Calderdale League knockout finals concluded.

Irfan beat his brother, Burhan, 6-0, 6-3 to regain the title that he first won in 2016.

The Khalids then teamed up to take on the reigning Men’s Doubles Champions, James Hodgson and Alasdair Whiteley, and they looked like succeeding when they went 4-1 up in the final set.

But Hodgson and Whiteley fought back to win the match 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 with some hard hitting and skilful tennis, taking the men’s doubles title for a third time.

The ladies’ singles featured Ruth Woodcock and Fiz Raud, both of whom were making their debuts in what was an open final.

In a match that was transferred indoors late in the second set, Woodcock held on to her lead, after some long rallies during a spirited fightback by Raud, to win 6-3, 7-5.

The ladies’ doubles was a repeat of the over 50s final the previous week between Ann Rushworth and Helen Brown against Jo Hinchliffe and Sarah Whipp.

The latter pair started off better this time, taking the first set 6-4, before Rushworth and Brown got into their stride to win the next two sets 6-2 and 6-3.

It was Rushworth’s fifth successive ladies’ doubles open title and her second in a row with Brown.

After the rain stopped, the mixed doubles final was held back on the main outside court.

James Hodgson and his sister-in-law, Rebecca Hodgson went up against Peter Metcalfe and over 40s singles champion and fellow Todmorden player, Suzanne Oulton.

Metcalfe enjoyed a remarkable error-free second set as he and Oulton triumphed 6-3, 6-2 to claim the title.