Home tie for Parish Cup holders

Booth will start their bid to win the Halifax Parish Cup for a third successive year with a home tie against Illingworth St Mary’s on Sunday, May 13.

It promises to be an interesting first test for Richard Laycock’s side, who were also champions in the Spenser Wilson Halifax League in 2016 and 2017.

Illingworth rejoined the Halifax League after a lengthy absence last year from the Aire/Wharfe League and won Division Two by a 42-point margin.

The cup draws were made at last night’s league meeting and Laycock’s father Geoff, Booth’s representative at Pellon Social Club, said: “Illingworth did well last year and it should be a good match but we are happy with home advantage.”

Mytholmroyd, who lost by five wickets to Booth in last year’s final at Blackley, host Queensbury, who finished bottom of the Premier last summer.

There is only one all-Premier clash with the new Shelf Northowram Hedge Top club at home to SBCI.

Cullingworth and Bridgeholme, who finished first and third in the middle section last season, will renew rivalry down the Calder Valley.

Upper Hopton, Cullingworth and Old Town decided not to take part in the Crossley Shield for second teams, meaning six teams get first round byes.

Holders Triangle got one of those while Warley, who had lifted the Shield three times in a row before Triangle beat them in a thrilling final at Upper Hopton last August, travel to Mount.

The Twenty/20 competition, won last year by Jer Lane who are now in the Bradford League, will also be played as a straight knockout with the winners of each of the four regional groups going through to finals day at Stones on Sunday, July 29.

Parish Cup, first round: Oxenhope v Luddenden Foot, Blackley v Bradshaw, Sowerby St Peter’s v Mount, Warley v Clayton, Southowram v Great Horton, Old Town v Triangle, Greetland v Sowerby Bridge, Shelf Northowram HT v SBCI, Leymoor v Upper Hopton, Booth v Illingworth St Mary’s, Mytholmroyd v Queensbury, Outlane v Low Moor HT, Bridgeholme v Cullingworth, Copley v Bradley and Colnebridge. Byes: Stones, Thornton.

Crossley Shield, first round: Luddenden Foot v Southowram, Thornton v Mytholmroyd, Clayton v Outlane, Illingworth v Stones, Sowerby Bridge v Oxenhope, Bradley and Colnebridge v Copley, Low Moor HT v Blackley, SBCI v Leymoor, Queensbury v Sowerby SP, Mount v Warley. Byes: Great Horton, Triangle, Bradshaw, Bridgeholme, Shelf Northowram HT, Booth.

Twenty/20 - North: Low Moor v Clayton, Queensbury v Cullingworth, Thornton v Great Horton. Bye: Illingworth SM.

East: SBCI v Shelf Northowram HT, Sowerby St Peter’s v Sowerby Bridge. Byes: Southowram, Warley.

West: Bridgeholme v Triangle, Old Town v Booth, Luddenden Foot v Stones. Bye: Mytholmroyd.

South: Stainland v Leymoor, Copley v Upper Hopton. Byes: Bradley and Colnebridge, Blackley.