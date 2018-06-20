Home semi-final for Warley

Warley’s reward for knocking out Halifax Parish Cup holders Booth last Sunday is a home tie with Sowerby St Peter’s in the semi-finals on Sunday, July 8.

Sowerby, who progressed at Southowram last weekend, are the lowest-placed side left in this year’s competition although they are seventh in the Premier Division of the Spenser Wilson Halifax League.

Mytholmroyd will host Triangle in the other semi-final.

It is last year’s beaten finalists Royd’s fourth successive home draw after wins over Queensbury, league leaders Thornton and Oxenhope.

Triangle, who have a formidable batting line-up, lifted the trophy three years ago and have set out their stall to do so again under Michael Midwood.

The are the only club also still also involved in the Crossley Shield, the second teams’ competition.

The holders will be away to Division Two leaders Illingworth St Mary’s while Blackley, who hosted last night’s draw, will be at home to Booth in the other game.

PARISH CUP: Mytholmroyd v Triangle, Warley v Sowerby St Peter’s.

CROSSLEY SHIELD: Blackley v Booth, Illingworth St Mary’s v Triangle

Ties on Sunday, July 8 (1:30).