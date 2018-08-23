Harriers women win at Lancaster

Halifax Harriers ladies were the top team at the Riverside Half Marathon which starts and finishes at the newly designed and revamped Lancaster Quay.

The race is mainly run on the Lune Estuary footpaths and is relatively flat.

April Caufield (1:34:55) was the third lady finisher and Rachael Beaumont (1:39:44) and Sophie Baxter (1:48:31 -PB) completed the winning ladies team.

The first three men to finish for Halifax Harriers were Michael King (1:24:49 - PB), Will Stewart (1:31:13) and Marc Rocheteau (1:39:19).

PBs were also set by David Parrington (1:53:26) and Samantha Layfield (1:53:42).

Other Harriers times: Jonny Lister 1:46:13, Nigel Rigg 1:48:05, John Moore 1:58:40, Debbie Kirkbride 2:06:46 and Susan Hall 2:12:42 (1 st F65).

Sean Suttle continued his drive towards a second Sowerby Bridge Snails Championship after beating second-placed Jonathan Moon by 10 seconds in the latest race of the series.

The (Wo)man v Barge event sees runners having to race a canal barge between Marsden and Diggle. Whereas the barge goes through a canal tunnel, runners follow a five mile trail over Marsden Moor.

Twenty one Snails took part in the challenge and Terry Lamonby-Smith maintained his lead in Division Two.

Sandra Pinder closed the gap on Verity Garside in Division Three and Carol Whitworth edged nearer Brian Crowther in Division Four. Emma Greaves consolidated her position at the top of Division Five.

Snails results: 7, Sean Suttle 37:20; 9, Jonathan Moon 37:30; 15, Chris Hanley 40:40; 36, Ian Hesselden 44:40; 42, Terry Lamonby-Smith 45:46; 54, Dave Redhead 48:00; 66, David Collins 50:45; 67, Traci Kerridge 50:50; 105, Amanda Aveyard 59:30; 106, Laura Armstrong 59:40; 128, Danielle Whitworth 1:04:15; 129, Anne Molloy 1:04:15; 130, Ella King 1:04:15; 131, Sandra Pinder 1:04:15; 138 Adele Harris 1:05:50; 142, David Gee 1:08:24; 158, Emma Greaves 1:15:10; 167, Pam McGhee 1:23:40; 168, Carol Whitworth 1:23:40; 169 Tami Holliday 01:23:56; 176, Emma Suttle 1:34:00.

Stainland’s Ian Hoskins and Michelle Rogerson ran the Paavo Nurmi Half Marathon in Turku, Finland.

The Finns are proud of Turku, whose tourist information site proclaims it “the Paris of Finland”. The Finns are prouder still of Nurmi, Turku’s most famous son, who dominated distance running in the early 20th century. His statue is on the race route.

The Lions pair reported that the half marathon route through the woods and along the River Aura was very scenic, and that the organisers provided gherkins at the end of the race and at water stations along the route. Rogerson was first to the Finnish line in 1:47:58 with Hoskins just behind in 1:49:20.

Several Lions took part in the Peak District Trail Running Weekender, a residential fell running course in Derbyshire.

They took part in the inaugural Hob Hurst’s Fell Race, which starts and ends in the impossibly picturesque village of Beeley, just outside the grounds of Chatsworth House.

The race is a five mile lollipop shape, heading out of the village up the delightfully named Hell Bank and climbing up to Hob Hurst’s House, the Bronze Age barrow.

Results: Catherine McHugh 55:05, Dawn Medlock 58:56, Wendy Paulson 76:41, Sandra Robertshaw 85:15.

