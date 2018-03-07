Halifax League rocked as team folds

The Spenser Wilson Halifax Cricket League has been hit by problems affecting Cullingworth CC.

Last year’s Division One champions have had to fold their second team and, in accordance with league rules, their firsts have been demoted to Division Two.

Queensbury, whose firsts were relegated from the Premier last season, were offered the opportunity to remain in the top section but declined.

Bridgeholme, who finished third in Division One last year, were then offered the opportunity to play in the top section and accepted.

Clayton firsts, who finished third in Division Two, will now move up to the middle section.

Halifax League chiefs have been sweating on possible player shortages at half a dozen clubs with the season only a month and a half away.

Former Craven League side Cullingworth are the first to concede that they will not be able to field two teams, having lost a number of last season’s first team players.

The departures are believed to include league side all-rounder Ben Burkill, who had a spectacular 2017, and is being linked with Thornton.

League secretary Tim Helliwell described the Cullingworth news as “very disappointing.”

League chiefs now have the task of revamping the fixture list for the 2018 season.