Halifax League lower divisions

Sam Wilson backed up his tight bowling display in the Halifax League side’s narrow win at Scarborough six days earlier with a match-winning performance in Division One yesterday.

His Clayton side looked on the ropes when Bradshaw’s Ricky Beaumont (4-35) and Aaron Buckley (4-66) dismissed them for 120.

However, former Jer Lane opening bowler Wilson shattered the visitors for 93 with 8-27, the resistance of Simon Collins (32 no) proving in vain for the visitors.

There is no shortage of good bowlers in the middle section this season with more showing their skills for leading pair Illingworth and Great Horton.

At The Ainleys, Luke Brooksby (4-35) and Jamie Moorhouse (3-58) put Illingworth on the victory trail by reducing Blackley to 24-5.

The visitors dug in their heels, mainly through Naeel Asif (59 no), to see out their overs at 142-9.

That might have denied the leaders a point but it never seemed likely to help Blackley to victory as Matthew Sewell (60) and Daniel Murfet (59 not out) combined to take the Saints to an eight-wicket win.

Great Horton picked up 12 points to Illingworth’s 11, thanks to Matthew Jordan’s 6-41 against Stones, but are still 13 points behind the leaders.

The visitors from Ripponden slipped from 26-0 to 65-9 before Nick Smith (26) and William Robbins (11 no) grabbed a batting point and prolonged the seemingly inevitable.

Needing 102 to win, Christopher Brown (52 no) ensured their were few dramas in a nine-wicket Horton success.

Queensbury’s Joseph Clough gave Sowerby Bridge a real scare before the visitors scraped a two-wicket win.

Chasing a modest home total of 163, which included 57 from Oliver Challis, Bridge slumped to 47-5, with Clough doing all the damage. However, Sam Mellor added an unbeaten 43 to his earlier three wickets and the returning Ashton Richardson made 44 as Bridge recovered.

Scores: *Clayton 120 (Beaumont 4-35, Buckley 4-66), Bradshaw 93 (Wilson 8-27): pts 12-3. Stones 101 (Jordan 6-41), *Great Horton PC 105-1 (Brown 52*): pts 1-12. Blackley 142-9 (Asif 59, Brooksby 4-35), *Illingworth St Mary’s 143-2 (Sewell 60, Murfet 59*): pts 2-11. *Queensbury 163 (Challis 57, Dixon 4-51), Sowerby Bridge 165-8 (Richardson 44, Mellor 43*, Clough 5-47.

Points (after 10 games): Illingworth SM 104, Great Horton PC 91, Clayton 84, Sowerby Bridge 79, Bradshaw 76, Blackley 56, Queensbury 37, Stones 24.

Mount and Luddenden Foot stamped themselves as the Division Two promotion favourites after chasing down big scores to win yesterday.

Mount looked to have plenty on their plates up by the M62 when Outlane’s second-wicket pair Adam Davies (113) and Chris Brook (75) piled up the runs, backed by 44 from next-in James Mitton.

Eighth choice bowler Fakir Laher staked his claim for a more prominent position in the bowling attack with 6-18 to finish off Outlane for 264 and that target proved comfortably within the Batley side’s range.

Mahmad Gheewala lifted his average to almost 90 with 123 not out and he and Mahmad Kayat (53 no) sealed a seven-wicket triumph in only the 36th over.

Luddenden Foot stretched their lead over Upper Hopton in the battle of the second and third-placed clubs with a two-wicket away win.

Number seven batsman Callum Fern (81) raised Hopton’s spirits and their total to 234-9.

Openers Tom Hosker (53) and Lee Broadbent (65) gave Foot a fine start in reply and the next three batsmen made 20-plus scores.

However, the visitors wobbled with the winning line in sight and were grateful to Charlie Holt-Conway’s unbeaten 38 to see them to victory.

Yasir Arfat’s 7-46 set up Bradley & Colnebridge for a six-wicket win against Greetland at West Vale.

They dismissed the home team for 119 and Iqrar Hussain’s 41 ensured a quick finish.

Much-improved Old Town are fourth after a 45-run win over Leymoor at Boston Hill.

Town just got to the magical 180 run mark, which ensures maximum batting points, thanks to last man Waqas Ali’s 30 not out.

Ali then took off his pads, grabbed the new ball and dismissed three of Leymoor’s top four for ducks on the way to a 5-43 haul as the visitors were dismissed for 135.

Cullingworth continue to struggle to post a decent total and were all out for 85 in reply to Low Moor’s 185, which included 54 from Mark Stokes.

Scores: Low Moor HT 185 (Stokes 54, Robinson 4-53), *Cullingworth 85: pts 12-3. *Greetland 119 (Arfat 7-46), Bradley & Colnebridge 122-4 (Iq Hussain 41): pts 2-12. *Old Town 180 (Dyson 5-61), Leymoor 135 (Ali 5-43): pts 12-4. *Outlane 264 (Davies 113, Brook 75, Mitton 44, Laher 6-18), Mount 266-3 (Gheewala 123*, Kayat 53*): pts 3-12. *Upper Hopton 234-9 (Fern 81), Luddenden Foot 235-8 (Broadbent 65, T Hosker 53): pts 5-11.

Points (after 10 games): Mount 92, Luddenden Foot 90, Upper Hopton 81, Old Town 77, Bradley & Colnebridge 70, Leymoor 67, Low Moor 61, Outlane 55, Greetland 27, Cullingworth 22.