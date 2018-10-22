Halifax BC pair win in Hull

HALIFAX Boxing Club took two 14-year-old boxers to last Friday’s Hull City BC show and Tyler Hare and Daniel Stockton were both successful against home club fighters.

Hare faced Ben Anderson in his first bout. It was a fine contest but Hare picked off his advancing opponent with his jab.

The Halifax fighter tired in the final round and his hands came down but the judges thought he had won every round.

Stockton was all over George Johnson from the first bell, throwing shots from every angle.

Halifax head coach Mick Rowe said Stockton might have straightened up his punches a little but felt his fighter was a class above his opponent.

Rowe said it was very unusual to have two unanimous winners in Hull and both boxers would be on the bill for Halifax’s first show of the season on Friday, November 30 when there would be plenty of other new young talent on display.

The club has attracted a major sponsor in Yorkshire Timber and Builders Merchants, Halifax ahead of a major investment from Sport England for new toilets showers, a heating system and lighting.

Rowe said it been very hard work for more than 20 years but the club had battled through every obstacle and it was great to have a major sponsor and Sport England’s backing,