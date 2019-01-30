Halifax back on Wright track

HALIFAX LADIES firsts got back on track after two defeats on the bounce with a 3-0 home win over Leeds Adel firsts in the Northern League.

The sides had drawn in November but Halifax had most of the possession in the rematch and Amy March opened the scoring in the first half with assistance from Dani Parker.

At half time the team were happy with their control over the game and the overall work ethic.

Player of the match Lauren Wright worked tirelessly in the middle to maintain shape and control the distribution of the ball.

Good link-up play among the forwards paved the way for youngster Amelie Horner to score a great goal, again assisted by Parker.

Adel’s attackers were denied time on the ball and became frustrated, goal keeper Cassie Barker only having one save to make.

The final goal came from a great reverse stick strike from Parker near the back line. The ball was deflected by the keeper and tapped in at the back post by Emma Crawford.

Victory moved Halifax up to third in Division Two South East ahead of Saturday’s trip to third-from-bottom Rotherham.

HALIFAX MEN’S firsts face a crunch home game against Sheffield Uni Bankers thirds on Saturday.

They suffered an 8-2 defeat away to leaders Harrogate seconds in the Yorkshire Premier at the weekend to deepen their relegation worries.

This weekend they host the only team below them in the table and need three points to start bridging a six-point gap up to third-from-bottom.

Other Halifax results (Yorkshire League) - Women: Premier, Leeds Adel II 2 Halifax II 0; Division Three, Scarborough 0 Halifax III 0; Division 4 South, Kingston-upon-Hull III 5 Halifax IV 2; Division 5 South, Halifax V 3 University of Leeds VII 0.

Men: Division Two, Halifax II 1 Wakefield III 3; Division Four North, Ben Rhydding III 5 Halifax III 0; Division Five South West, Halifax IV 6 Rotherham III 1.