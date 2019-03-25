Halifax ABC: Wins for Healey, Sanasy and Hare

JORDAN Healey defied his inexperience to win the main event at Saturday’s prestigious Old Leeds Boxers Memorial Show, hosted by the Camp Detox club at the Queens Hotel, Leeds.

Healey has only been at Halifax ABC for one year and had four fights, compared to the 22 of opponent Josh Wisher from the host club.

However, Healey had trained hard, was very fit and up for the battle in front of a sell-out crowd.

Halifax club chief Mick Rowe said Wisher had great skills, which he had witnessed many times, but that Healey was improving all the time.

Rowe said the first round had been scrappy with both boxers showing nerves and struggling to find their range.

Healey, after a good talking-to from his corner, then produced the better work and went on to gain the verdict on a split decision.

Healey’s success was one of three in four fights involving Halifax ABC boxers over the weekend.

Rising star Rhys Sanasy won again on the Leeds show but Lewis Parkinson was unable to confirm his earlier superiority over Lee Duckworth.

Sanasy boxed brilliantly against the more experienced Billy Hughes from Roarkies Gym in Bradford, producing some great combinations and surprising his opponent with his skill level in the first round.

Both boxers shone in rounds two and three but Sanasy came out on top in a great contest.

Parkinson had beaten Burmontofts ABC’s Duckworth in the national youth championships but the Leeds boxer took his revenge with the help of a home crowd.

The Halifax boxer rocked his opponent in every round but Duckworth produced the better work to win a very tense battle on points.

Tyler Hare, 15, had provided the Halifax club’s first success of the weekend at Hunslet ABC’s show on Friday.

It was Hare’s birthday and he celebrated in the best possible style by winning every round against the host club’s Kian Doherty.

Tickets are on sale from Rowe (07870266002) for the Halifax club’s Martin Lewis Cup show on April 26 in aid of Overgate Hospice.