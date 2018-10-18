Hague has victory snatched from grasp

BRADLEY HALL’S Oliver Hague was part of a combination which scored a sparkling 46 points at Tuesday’s third Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance fixture of the season at Dewsbury.

However, 11-handicapper Hague’s tally alongside Crosland Heath’s Oliver Shaw (4) was eclipsed by two pairings and matched by another on a day of fine scoring.

Thirty pairs took part in ideal conditions at the Pinnacle and there was a 1-2 for the host club in the pro-am section.

Dewsbury assistant pro James Ward was first out with partner Fergus Barron (3) and their 46 points looked unassailable until three hours later Ward’s boss Nigel Hirst, partnered by Club Captain Mike McGrath (13), scored 47.

The experienced Hirst praised McGrath, saying it was the best performance he could remember by an amateur partner.

McGrath had eight nett birdies while Hirst weighed in with an eagle on the par five 11th. The runners-up had seven birdies.

It was evident that very good golf would also be needed to win the am-am section and early starters Shaw and Hague set the standard.

However, they were pipped by long-standing Alliance competitors Mike Dempsey (11) and Pete Newey (17), who were last out.

The independent Fixby members’ 47-point tally included nett eagles from Newey at the consecutive par fives to go with the pair’s seven nett birdies.

In all there were 15 nett eagles, nine of them coming on the par fives.

There was a light breeze, occasional sunshine and the course was in very good condition. The greens were receptive and had a good speed for this time of year.

The next Alliance is at West End on Tuesday, October 30.

Scores - Pro-am: 1, N.P.Hirst Pro & M.McGrath 13 (Dewsbury) 47; 2, J.Ward Pro & F.Barron 3 (Dewsbury) 46; 3, D.Arber Pro & C.Holmes 8 (West End/Meltham 43); 4, R.Booth Pro & T.Thompson 16 (Outlane) 41; 5, J.Fish Pro & S.Summers 5 (Meltham) 38; 5, K.Gaskell Pro & R.Robinson 13 (Crosland Heath) 38; 7, S.Race Pro & J.Johnson 13 (Meltham) 36.

Am-am: 1, M.Dempsey 11 & P.Newey 17 (Ind.Huddersfield) 47; 2, O.Shaw 4 & O.Hague 11 (Crosland Heath/Bradley Hall) 46; 3, D.Delooze 19 & J.Clay 13 (Crosland Heath) 44; 3, S.Beetlestone 15 & S.Briddon 19 (Meltham) 44; 3, J.Binns 4 & A.Johnson 5 (Dewsbury) 44; 6, I.Wallis 6 & S.Hitchenor 8 (Crosland Heath) 43; 7, R.Payne 19 & D.Stocks 10 (Bradley Hall) 40; 7, E.Pearson 16 & M.Clark 18 (Crosland Heath) 40; 7, D.Mitcheson 14 & D.Middleton 10 (Bradley Hall) 40; 7, H.Summers 12 & D.Hayman 18 (Dewsbury) 40; 7, N.Ward 8 & A.Holmes 12 (Meltham) 40; 7, P.Crosse 7 & B.Thomson 11 (Crosland Heath) 40; 13, G.Simpson 18 & G.Carrol 14 (Marsden) 39; 13, Brian Cassidy 12 & N.Hirst 10 (Outlane) 39; 15, A.Baier 16 & N.Paxman 9 (Meltham) 38; 16, P.Kinghorn 20 & D.Harrison 12 (Bradley Park) 37; 16, S.Spencer 17 & D.Levett 22 (Outlane) 37; 16, P.O’Flynn 12 & E.Casper 9 (Outlane) 37; 16, M.Myer 12 & A.McMahon 5 (Dewsbury) 37; 16, C.L’Estrange 11 & R.T.Owen 11 (Crosland Heath) 37; 21, D.Knapton 15 & C.Twigg 13 (Outlane) 36; 22, J.Smith 13 & A.Mellor 13 (Longley Park/Outlane) 33; 23, T.Hirst 15 & P.Pitchforth 14 (Bradley Hall) 32.

THE Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance sent two 10-man teams to the National Alliance at Chesterfield Golf Club last week but failed to get anywhere near Manchester’s winning score.