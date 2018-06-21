Greaves’ side are out for revenge

Frank Greaves’ Halifax-Huddersfield Union side are aiming to make it back to back victories this weekend.

They made home advantage count in a 19-17 triumph over Leeds at Bradley Park in their last match and will be looking to follow up against Bradford at Dewsbury on Sunday.

Bradford are something of a bogey team, having edged out Halifax-Huddersfield on the latest two meetings by 19-17.

Greaves is hoping it will be third time lucky against Bradford, who lost 23-13 to table-toppers Sheffield at Bradford Golf Club. That was the same score as Halifax-Huddersfield lost to the steel city side by in their opener at Worksop.

Greaves is grateful to Josh Morton, who has made himself available for this Sunday’s match rather than playing a practice round for the upcoming Open qualifying.

Greaves has also selected Harry Mowl after his debut foursomes victory in the last match and his win in Dewsbury’s 36-hole scratch competition for the Whitley Cup.

Another player in fine form is plus one handicapper Tom Hunt, who secured the Meltham Trophy with a fantasic gross score of 65.

The union side are without James Edwards of Fixby and Jamie Smith of Halifax this weekend.

Halifax-Huddersfield: Tom Hunt, Josh McAspurn (Meltham), Aaron Schnacke, Tom Calvert, Josh Morton (Huddersfield) Scott Minto (Hanging Heaton), Isaac Turner (Woodsome Hall), Harry Mowl (Crow Nest Park), Ben Crowther (Dewsbury District), Mark Birkett (Halifax), Sam Bridges (Bradley Hall), Matthew Colcombe (Longley Park).