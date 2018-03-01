Gray romps to Midgley win

Calder Valley Fell Runners’ five mile Midgley Moor fell race, famous for its heather bashing on the lower legs, took place last Saturday.

In cold and bright weather, with conditions underfoot ranging from good to atrocious, Hove Edge’s Karl Gray showed the way on a course he knows well.

The ‘Earl’, a veterans racing legend and the event record holder, came home in 38 minutes, with clubmate Martin Howard three minutes behind.

Ninth-placed Jonny Croston helped Calder secure the team prize.

There was a 1-2 for Calder among the ladies through Gayle Sugden and Jo Buckley, who clocked 51.31 and 51.35 after running the moors in tandem.

Calder’s women matched the lads by claiming team honours with Barbara Lonsdale seventh.

Ten Todmorden Harriers took part and first home was Tristan Langlois, 21st in 51.52.

The two Stainland Lions who took part crossed the line within seconds of each other. Martin O’Brien clocked 60:13 and David Culpan 160:36.

