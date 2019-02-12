First Alliance of 2019 at Heath

The Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance will resume after a longer than expected mid-winter break with a meeting at Crosland Heath on Tuesday, February 19.

Alliance secretary Trevor Williams is pleased with an entry of 10 pro-am and 45 am-am pairings.

The professionals include Bradley Hall’s Dave Delaney and Tim Pollard and West End’s Darren Arber and James Dix.

The last event was held at Halifax on November 13 when home club pair Jamie Smith and John Jennings had the best score with 43 points.

A meeting planned for Elland on Tuesday, February 5 was cancelled due to extensive course maintenance over the winter.

THE Halifax-Huddersfield Union’s 72nd AGM will take place at Halifax West End on Tuesday, March 12 (8.0) when the host club’s Gordon Abernethy will take over as president.