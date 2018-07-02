Family affair in Crest final

Margaret Holt and Charlie Holt-Conway won the Sowerby Bridge Association’s Michael Telford Memorial Mixed Pairs, sponsored by Mr & Mrs B.Hildred, at Hill Crest on Sunday.

The grandma and grandson partnership defeated brother and sister Kevin Mullin and Sue Martin by 15-9 in the final.

Holt and Holt-Conway started well to lead by 5-1 in their first game against Barrie Morgan and Pat Skene. Morgan and Skene recovered to 10-11 but Hot and Holt-Conway ran out to win by 15-10.

They raced through their second game to win by 15-1 against Paul Nolan and Tammy Guide before facing Brian Hildred and Julie Marsden in their quarter-final.

The scores were tied at 5 and 8 before Holt and Holt-Conway finished with a seven break to win by 15-8.

In the semi-final, they led by 6-0 against Mark Holden and Nicky Patchett, who then took the lead with a break of seven. The pairs were level on eight but Holt and Holt-Conway finished the better to win by 15-11.

Mullin and Martin received a bye into the first round but had to battle through three tough games to reach the final.

They trailed by 1-8 against Gary Jackson and Annice Copley but fought back to go ahead by 9-8. Jackson and Copley went ahead again by 13-8 and 14-11 but Mullin and Martin went through with two pairs.

They faced an equally tough contest in their quarter-final, falling behind by 8-0 to John Hartley and Jean Gornall. Hartley and Gornall were still favourites at 13-8 but Mullins and Martin drew level at 13 and then went on to game with a pair.

In the semi-final they again faced an uphill struggle, trailing by 4-9 and 6-12 against Alan Fleming and Sue Rawnsley. A six break brought them level and, after conceding a pair at the next end, they finished with a pair to scrape through by 15-14.

The story of the final was an impressive display of striking by Holt-Conway. Mullin and Martin led by 4-1 but Holt and Holt-Conway’s break of 12 gave them a commanding nine point lead.

On several occasions, Mullin and Martin seemed to have found a way back into the game but were denied by Holt-Conway’s unerring aim, right up to the final end when another strike secured victory for Holt and Holt-Conway by 15-9.

Quarter-final scores: K.Mullin/S.Martin 15 J.Hartley/J.Gornall 13, L.Harris/J.Gaukroger 3 A.Fleming/S.Rawnsey 15, G.Swain/K.Lund 10 B.Hildred/J.Marsden 15, M.Holt/C.Holt-Conway 15 M.Holden/N.Patchett 11.