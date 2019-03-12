England Golf selections: Heath heads to France

Charlotte Heath will represent England at the French Under-21 Women’s Golf Championship at St Cloud from April 18-22.

England Golf has announced which members of its women’s squads will play in the French event, the Italian Women’s International at Is Molas later this month and the Scottish Under-18 Girls’ Championship at St Andrews Eden Golf Club in April.

Heath, 19 and from Bailiff Bridge, will head across the Channel with Emily Brennan of Staffordshire, Lily May Humphreys of Stoke by Nayland, Caley McGinty of Knowle, Mimi Rhodes of Somerset and Caitlin Whitehead of Carus Green.

Heath will be looking to follow up a successful 2018. The Huddersfield Golf Club member, formerly at Halifax West End, won the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters and was a semi-finalist in the British Girls’ Amateur Championship.