Elsie tumbles to county title

Elsie Edgar must feel like turning cartwheels and walking on her hands in celebration after making a stunning start to her competitive gymnastics career.

The nine-year-old West Vale Primary School pupil won the Yorkshire age 9/10 tumbling crown at the first time of asking on Sunday.

Elsie, who is a member of Halifax Sports Acro and Wakefield Gymnastics Club, won the title at Barnsley Metrodome.

She scored 26.16 out of a possible 30 points after stringing together several somersaults in three ‘runs’.

Elsie, who lives in Elland, has been doing gymnastics since the age of four. She attends Halifax Sports Acro in Greetland for nine hours a week on three evenings and does tumbling in Wakefield for seven and half hours a week.

Her coach in Wakefield is recently retired world tumbling champion Ashleigh Elizabeth, who has competed at two Olympic Games.

Elsie’s mum Melanie said: “For Elsie to achieve gold in her first competition is quite an achievement and the sky is her limit.”