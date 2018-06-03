Elland take derby spoils

Elland were convincing six-wicket winners of yesterday’s Huddersfield League Championship derby at home to Rastrick.

The visitors had made the better start to the season but Alastair Finn’s side showed they are tough nuts to crack at Hullen Edge.

The home attack did a tremendous job in dismissing the Round Hill men for 134 in the 49th over. Majid Khan made 43 but overseas ace Asif Afridi and skipper Jacob Waterson both failed to trouble the scorer.

Kiwi opener Ciaran O’Malley, who has a UK passport, then made 59 at the top of the Elland order as Afridi (3-28) tried in vain to get Rastrick back into the contest.

Barkisland were easy eight-wicket winners at Lepton Highlanders with the help of an unbeaten 87 from George Hampshire.

Aussie Sam Moyle and Luke Bridges took four wickets each to dismiss the Highlanders for 191 and Hampshire then added 129 for the second wicket with another former SBCI player, Jamie Summerscales (64).

Hampshire stroked 15 boundaries and Bridges (20 no) helped him complete victory.

The three Calderdale sides are all in Sykes Cup action today (Sunday) with Elland at home to Shepley, Rastrick at Delph & Dobcross and Barkisland hosting Armitage Bridge.

Lightcliffe’s winning streak continued in the Premier Division of the Bradford League with an easy seven-wicket home win over struggling East Bierley.

Spinner Chris Greenwood took five for 12 off only 27 deliveries as the visitors crumbled to 83 all out, losing their last six wickets for the addition of 16 runs.

Alex Stead then hit 32 and Suleman Khan an unbeaten 32 as Lightcliffe sealed victory inside 14 overs of their reply.

Matt Baxter’s side hit the 100-point mark for the season and are up to fourth in the table.

Brighouse maintained their improved form with a six-wicket win at East Ardsley in Championship Two.

West Indian Deron Greaves was in fine form, taking 3-29 off 11 overs with his off spin in a tight bowling performance from the Russell Way side.

East Ardsley were unable to build on a 77-run opening stand and were limited to 161-8.

The game was in the balance when Brighouse lost their third and fourth wickets with the score on 67, including Qaiser Hameed for 46.

Greaves hit an unbeaten 64 off 48 balls and found a willing partner in Sohail Hussain (37 no) as the pair added exactly 100 to clinch success.

Northowram Fields are still looking for a first win in the same section after a 66-run defeat at Wakefield St Michael’s.

Hit by bowler Ashton Richardson’s return to Sowerby Bridge in midweek, their attack struggled to contain Aussie Charith Cooray (78) and James Cooper (62), whose century partnership helped Saints to 245 all out.

Josh Bennett took 4-83 while there were late wickets for Zafar Khan (3-42) and young Jacob Slater (2-6).

Louis Cockburn fell to the second ball of the reply. Skipper John Lister (62) and Dru Patel (40) led a recovery to 104-2 but only Kyle Welsh (33) made a decent contribution after that as the visitors were all out for 179.

Todmorden got their Lancashire League Twenty/20 campaign off to a winning start on Friday in the only match in the group to beat the rain.

Visitors Littleborough managed only 87-6 in 14 overs.

Ben Pearson then hit an unbeaten 52 from just 25 balls to clinch a 10-wicket win. Professional Chris Schofield (19 not out) was happy to play a supporting role as Tod won in the eighth over.