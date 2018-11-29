Draws for top Halifax teams

The two Halifax Hockey Club first teams battled to pick up a point each in their latest matches.

Halifax Ladies are third in North Two South East after a 2-2 draw away to Kingston Upon Hull.

They dominated possession but struggled to score and were grateful for a spectacular last-minute save from Cassie Barker to earn them a point.

The visitors were soon in control but unable to make pressure count. Hull were dangerous on the break and took the lead after 20 minutes.

Halifax drew level through Lauren Vials just before half time after good work from Regan Midgley, Michaela Holroyde and Lauren Wright.

Halifax continued to boss possession and eventually found a way through when good link up play from Amelie Horner and Dani Parker led to Kate Walsh knocking the ball home.

Halifax kept pushing for a third but Hull scored against the run of play.

In the closing minutes Halifax came close to retaking the lead before Barker’s heroics.

Halifax Men picked up a useful point in a 1-1 home draw with Huddersfield Dragons in the Yorkshire Premier.

It was their eighth point of the season, from 10 games, and they lie third from bottom.

They are away to Wakefield seconds, who are a couple of places above them in the table, on Saturday.

Halifax Ladies host second-placed Boston Spa at Park Lane, Exley (1,45).