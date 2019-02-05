County title for Halifax ABC’s Lewis

HALIFAX Amateur Boxing Club has a new Yorkshire champion and went close to making it a two last weekend.

Lewis Parkinson, 16, won the 60kg title at the Yorkshire Youth Cadet Championships at Hunslet Boys Club, Leeds on Sunday.

He beat Lee Duckworth of Burmontofts ABC in the final, having got the better of Sam Graves from Kingston ABC in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Clubmate and fellow teenager Rhys Sanasy beat Harry Ingles from Scarborough ABC his last-four contest at 63kg but was on the wrong end of a very close contest in the final, losing to T Jackson of St Paul’s ABC, Hull.

Halifax BC’s Mick Rowe said: “I thought Rhys did enough to win but the judges gave it his opponents on a split decision.”

Meanwhile, Rowe believes the Halifax club has a stable future after working hard to gain £180,000 from Sport England in recent years. Local grants have also helped provide new changing rooms, toilets, showers and heating.

The club, which also has backing from Yorkshire Timber and Builders Merchants, is planning a big open day to display the club’s improved facilities.

Anyone would like to support the club should contact Rowe on 07870266002.